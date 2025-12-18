Raju Weds Rambai OTT release: Where to watch, plot and other key details

Raju Weds Rambai, the Telugu film starring Tejaswi Rao and Akhil Raj in the lead roles, has finally made its debut on OTT. After a successful run at the box office, the film premiered on ETV Win, the streaming platform announced on Instagram. Tejaswi Rao and Akhil Raj in Raju Weds Rambai.(Instagram/etvwin)

Raju Weds Rambai’s OTT release

Raju Weds Rambai was released in theatres on November 21. Based on a real-life story from a small village in Telangana, the film collected ₹21 crore at the box office worldwide, as per Cinema Express. The movie premiered on ETV Win on December 18. It is also available on OTTplay Premium.

“RAJU WEDS RAMBAI 💝Now coming back with an EXTENDED CUT. Recent theatre cult blockbuster. A Win Original Film. 🎬 Premieres December 18,” ETV Win wrote on Instagram.

About Raju Weds Rambai

Raju Weds Rambai follows the love story of Raju (Akhil Uddemari), a local band member, and Rambai (Tejaswi Rao), a college-going girl. Rambai is also the daughter of Venkanna (Chaitanya Jonnalagadda), a compounder at the village government hospital.

Venkanna, who is quick-tempered, objects to Raju’s relationship with Rambai because he wants his daughter to marry a government employee. Under various circumstances, Raju and Rambai decide to elope. Akhil and Tejaswi won praises for their performances in the film.

Tejaswi Rao on Raju Weds Rambai

Tejaswi earlier stated that she had a blast working with director Sailu Kampati and co-star Akhil Uddemari in the film. “Rambai’s character is very close to my heart. This film is also very close to my heart,” Tejaswi said at the movie’s announcement event.

“The film will leave an impact on the audience. You will fall in love with the film. You will all fall in love with our efforts,” she added.

Notably, Tejaswi’s performance in the second half of Raju Weds Rambai left an impression on many.

Raju Weds Rambai director’s dare

Sailu Kampati recently promoted his work in Raju Weds Rambai. He said he was proud that his film narrated a village love story. “Some people say this is just another village story. Yes, I am from a village, and I love my village, its people,” he said, as per Cinema Express.

“I will continue telling stories from there. Our film doesn’t have a hero arriving by helicopter or metro train — it has auto drivers and college-going girls,” he added.

Sailu said he did not expect everyone to admire his work. “If you don’t like the film, it’s okay. But please don’t spread negativity,” he said. Sailu dared to “walk in just my underwear” if his film did not perform well at the box office. “That’s my challenge,” he added.