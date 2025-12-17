Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale week: All about top 5 contestants, voting process, finale date, prize money for Nagarjuna show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: Season 9 of the reality game show Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, is coming to an end soon. With a shocking double elimination in the semi-final week, leaving only five contestants in the house, learn about who they are, the voting process, the date the finale will air, and more. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: This is Nagarjuna's 6th consecutive time as the host.

Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

The semi-final week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 ended on a dramatic note when both Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty were evicted from the house. Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Thanuja Puttaswamy also faced the threat of eviction but were sent to the finale. Joining them are Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel as the top five finalists of this season. Now, the winner, who will take home a trophy, a swanky car and ₹50 lakh cash prize, will be chosen based on audience votes.

How to vote for your favourite contestant?

Voting for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner will remain open till Friday, December 19, at 11:59 PM. Fans can vote for their favourite contestant either on the JioHotstar app or by giving missed calls. Those voting on the app can search for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and click on their favourite contestant’s image to vote. Those voting via missed calls can dial 8886650452 for Emmanuel, 8886650455 for Kalyan, 8886650451 for Pavan, 8886650460 for Sanjjanaa, and 8886650464 for Thanuja, and then give a missed call to register their vote.

Where to watch the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM on weekends and 10 PM on weekdays. All the episodes are available to stream on JioHotstar. The grand finale, hosted by Nagarjuna, will air on Sunday, December 21, from 7 PM and can be watched on Star Maa or JioHotstar.