Ram Charan awarded honorary doctorate in literature from Vels University, Chennai. See pics

Ram Charan was presented with an honorary doctorate from Vels University, Chennai. On Saturday, several fan pages of the actor shared the new pictures of the actor receiving the honorary degree at the graduation ceremony, where he also presided as the chief guest. (Also read: Ram Charan to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from Vels University, Chennai) Ram Charan received the honour for his contribution to the film industry.

Ram Charan receives honorary degree

In a new video shared by fan pages of the actor on X, Ram Charan was seen on stage receiving the honour from the cheif guest and other honorary staff members of the university. He was seen in a red graduation gown. The official X account of Vels University also shared a group picture with the actor and said in the caption, “Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation.”

Previous recipients of this recognition have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, director Shankar and others. Ram Charan was seen arriving at the Chennai airport on Saturday where he was welcomed with a flower bouquet. He was seen in a light blue shirt and faded jeans. Later, the actor's wife Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture where Ram was seen on stage awaiting to receive his honorary degree. “Call me doctor,” read her goofy caption.

Ram Charan debuted in 2007 with Chirutha. Since then, he has given several successful films over the course of his career, including Magadheera, Yevadu and Dhruva. His film RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, received global acclaim and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Ram has received Nandi Awards, Filmfare awards, and South Indian International Movie Awards for his body of work.

Vels University is known for recognising distinguished personalities in various fields, with Ram receiving the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. Ram was joined in the ceremony alongside Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator, Chandrayaan, ISRO; Dr GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare and Padma Shri recipient, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Ram will be next seen in Game Changer. The film is directed by Shankar and also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and others.

