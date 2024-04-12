Ram Charan to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from Vels University, Chennai

Actor Ram Charan is soon going to add another feather to his cap. He will receive an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai on April 13. Previous recipients of this recognition have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, director Shankar and others. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana visit elephant rescue camp in Samui with daughter Klin Kaara. See pics) Ram Charan will receive the honour from Vels University on Saturday.

Ram Charan to receive honorary doctorate

Ever since Ram debuted in 2007 with Chirutha, he has won accolades for his performances in various films. Through the years, he has won Nandi Awards, Filmfares, South Indian International Movie Awards and more. He was also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards in the Best Actor category for RRR.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Vels University is known for recognising distinguished personalities in various fields, with Ram receiving the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. Joining him will be Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator, Chandrayaan, ISRO; Dr GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare and Padma Shri recipient, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Ram’s fans are pumped to see their favourite star bestowed with such honour, with congratulatory messages already pouring in, with some fans already calling him ‘Dr Ram Charan’.

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s acclaimed film RRR with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt as his co-stars. The film was a fictional retelling of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem’s stories. The song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, went on to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The actor is currently shooting for Game Changer, directed by Shankar and also starring Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and others. The film will be released for Dasara in September, with an official release date announcement yet to be made. He has also given his nod to Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame for a rustic sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor. The film will see music by AR Rahman and will go on-floors soon.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.