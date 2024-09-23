Ram Charan congratulates appa Chiranjeevi for achieving Guinness World Record; calls him an ‘inspiration’ to millions

Ram Charan was a proud son as he congratulated his father, actor Chiranjeevi, on making it to the Guinness Book of World Records. He posted pictures of Chiranjeevi from the event in Hyderabad, which saw Aamir Khan present him with the award and was all praise for his appa (father). (Also Read: Chiranjeevi enters Guinness World Records, recognised as most prolific star in Indian film industry) Ram Charan was all praise for Chiranjeevi after he achieved a world record.

‘An inspiration to me and millions’

Ram posted pictures of Chiranjeevi holding up his world record, writing, “Congratulations Appa @chiranjeevikonidela, for achieving the Guinness World Record as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema! 156 films, 24,000+ dance moves, across 537 songs in a remarkable 45-year journey! Your hard work is an inspiration to me & millions. #ChiranjeeviGuinnessRecord #MegastarChiranjeevi #Inspiration.”

Chiranjeevi also penned a long note on X (formerly Twitter) thanking everyone who helped him along the way. “My heart is filled with gratitude. The Guinness World Record is something I had never imagined. This became possible ONLY because of Each one my Producers and Directors who have given me opportunities over the years,” he wrote, adding, “Truth is I can never thank you all enough!”

Chiranjeevi’s world record

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi was honoured by the Guinness World Records and was recognised as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor-dancer category. “The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024,” read the certificate issued by them.

“This moment is unforgettable. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. It is dancing that truly made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career,” Chiranjeevi said after receiving the certificate. The day the event took place, September 22 also happens to be the day when he made his debut in the year 1978 with Pranam Khareedu.

Aamir spoke about Chiranjeevi at the event and said, “I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, "his own heart" is in it, and he is enjoying himself.”