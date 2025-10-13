Ram Charan pens a thank you note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘With your vision guiding us, we will…'

Actor Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their recent meeting. In a special note, he thanked PM Modi for his support to archery and vowed to continue working towards developing the sport, with the aim of making India proud on the global stage. Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela met PM Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ram Charan expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela met PM Modi in New Delhi on Saturday to express his gratitude for the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL), spearheaded by Anil Kamineni Garu.

He even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures from the meeting, with the caption which read, “Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport.”

On Sunday, PM Modi responded to the post, writing, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters. @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela”.

Following this, Ram Charan replied to PM Modi with a promise to keep working on building archery into a sport, and give it a global platform.

“Grateful for your encouragement, Hon’ble Prime Minister. With your vision guiding us, we will continue to grow archery into a sport that makes India proud globally. @narendramodi Ji,” Ram Charan responded.

More about Ram Charan’s meeting with PM Modi

The meeting revolved around the success of the Archery Premier League, an initiative aimed at bringing the sport of archery to a wider audience.

Upasana Kamineni also took to Instagram to share the pictures, with the caption, “I’m not an athlete, but from a healthcare background, I know the power of sport for physical and mental well-being. As a nation, we must heal through sport — and our Prime Minister’s vision will make this a reality. I’m a true fan, sir."

On the work front, Ram was last seen in Game Changer, which underperformed at the box office. He will be seen next in the sports drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor.