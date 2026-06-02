Ram Charan says he's a hands-on father but can't do this one thing: ‘I feed them, put them to sleep but…'

Actor Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Peddi and is busy promoting it. In a recent interview with Times Now, the actor opened up about fatherhood, revealing that he is a hands-on parent while joking that his wife, Upasana Konidela, is the “boss” at home. Ram Charan reveals he's a hands-on dad.

Ram Charan talks about fatherhood Ram, who is a father to a daughter and twins, spoke about his bond with his children and said, “I don’t know if I can talk about myself being a good father or a normal one, but I am hands-on. I feed them, put them to sleep. Kaara sleeps with me almost every night; I do what any other father does, except diaper changing. I slip out of the room quietly when that happens.”

He also spoke about his relationship with his wife and said, “Upasana, in general, is the boss at home; we are taught to say this. Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, or when you are waking up. It’s difficult to design and live a life in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind it.”

About Ram Charan's personal life Ram and Upasana were schoolmates but lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and eventually started dating before getting engaged in December 2011. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in June 2012.

They welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. In January 2026, Ram and Upasana welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, and named them Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

About Ram Charan's upcoming film Ram is awaiting the release of Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The sports action drama follows a man from Vizianagaram who is hailed as a “crossover athlete” for competing in cricket, traditional wrestling and sprinting. Ram reportedly underwent extensive training for the role and suffered wrist and eye injuries during the shoot.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.