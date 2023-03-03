Ram Charan shares selfie from latest screening of RRR in US, calls it 'overwhelmingly happy response'. See post

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently in the US, shared a selfie with the audience from the latest screening of RRR at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The actor is busy with promotional interviews for RRR ahead of the Academy Awards 2023. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ram shared a selfie post the screening and also wrote that it was an overwhelmingly happy response. (Also Read | Ram Charan recommends 4 Indian films for international fans, here's what he chose)

Apart from Ram Charan, RRR director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and cinematographer Senthil Kumar were also present in the screening which was followed by a Q&A session. “What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever! Thank you all so much (sic),” Ram Charan tweeted.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Hollywood's most favourite Indian star." "So happy for you and the entire RRR team," read a comment. "We are so proud for the standing ovation the Hollywood audience has given," tweeted a person. "That's absolutely awesome. Enjoy it all. International megastar phenomenon actor," posted a Twitter user.

Over the last few weeks, Ram Charan has been giving a series of interviews ahead of the Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. In the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media.

In a recent interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Released in March last year in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries. The film grossed over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run. In the US, the film is all set for a major re-release on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

