Ram Charan works out in rustic outdoor gym on Africa holiday, fans call him ‘hottest person in hottest place’. Watch

Actor Ram Charan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a video of himself working out rigorously in an unconventional open-air gym from his African holiday. As he gears up for the next schedule of his upcoming film with Shankar, Ram said that workout has ‘no vacation’; fans could not stop raving about the actor’s dedication. Also read: SS Rajamouli on Ram Charan's opening sequence from Sukumar's next

Ram Charan captioned his video shared on Instagram Reels, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation.” In the video, Ram can be seen working out in an unconventional gym, where the workout equipment was made of cement blocks. He can be seen doing chest presses, chest flies on a bench apart from bicep curls and leg presses. After working out in the gym, he also played a game of football with the locals.

In the comments section of the video, several people said they were impressed by Ram Charan’s commitment. Actor Ranveer Singh’s personal trainer Lloyd Stevens commented, “It’s better than most hotel gyms.” A fan also said, “Hottest person in the hottest place.” Another comment read, “What a star.”

Last seen on screen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan is now shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled movie with director Shankar. The film, dubbed RC 15, marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, Ram is said to be playing the role of an IAS officer with anger issues. Kiara Advani is also a part of the upcoming film.

In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar, where Ram took out time to meet members of Border Security Force. He also organised a langar (a communal meal) at the Golden temple. Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 has music by SS Thaman. As per recent reports, the team will soon fly to New Zealand to shoot a song featuring Ram and Kiara Advani.

