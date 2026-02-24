Ram Gopal Varma is irked by AI video of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's brutal fight: ‘Cinema is dead’
An AI generated clip surfaced online showing a brutal fight between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli; fans had mixed reactions to it.
As artificial intelligence continues to blur the line between reality and fiction, the growing circulation of AI-generated celebrity videos has become a major concern within the film industry. While several actors and filmmakers have voiced their discomfort over deepfakes and face-swapped clips, such content continues to gain traction online. The latest AI video to grab attention features Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli in a violent altercation, prompting a sharp reaction from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to AI video of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
On Tuesday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the AI-generated clip. The video shows Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli engaged in a brutal fistfight inside a café. The AI creator had clearly mentioned that the video was artificially generated to avoid confusion. Despite this clarification, Varma appeared deeply unimpressed and reacted by tweeting a stark message: “Cinema is dead.”
The video also triggered divided reactions among social media users. One person commented, “Stop this AI content—it’s too dangerous.” Another joked, “Better than Rajasaab’s VFX.” Others expressed concern, writing, “This is scary and sad,” and “I won’t watch such garbage even for free, forget paying.”
However, a section of viewers seemed amused by the clip. One user wrote, “At least AI made Mahesh Babu more expressive, lol.” Another commented, “Want this kind of fight in Varanasi.” A fan added, “We enjoyed it a lot, sir. These expressions of MB are what we’ve been missing from his films. Thank you, AI.”
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are currently collaborating for the first time on Varanasi, which is under production. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, alongside Priyanka Chopra as the female protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The ambitious project has already generated massive buzz due to its star-studded cast.
About Varanasi
Touted to be a large-scale action-adventure, Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture after RRR (2022). The film also marks Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. The teaser, unveiled last year, sent fans into a frenzy and hinted at a time-travel theme.
At the teaser launch event, Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the sequences, calling it a special cinematic moment. The film also stars Prakash Raj and features the antagonist in a wheelchair. Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.
