Ramoji Rao's last rites held in Hyderabad with state honours; loved ones bid tearful farewell

The mortal remains of media baron and Ramoji Group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao, were consigned to flames near Hyderabad on Sunday. The funeral was held with full state honours at Ramoji Film City, with his son Kiron lighting the pyre. (Also Read: Ramoji Rao dies; film shoots to be halted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as a mark of respect on Sunday) Ramoji Rao died on June 8 in Hyderabad due to illness.(PTI)

A revolutionary

Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday. He was 88. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was among the leaders who attended the last rites.

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe state mourning on June 9 and 10.

During the state mourning, the National flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, an official communication said.

The legacy

Ramoji Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Celebs pay tribute

After Ramoji Rao's passing on Saturday, numerous celebs paid tribute on social media and remembered his legacy. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Riteish Deshmukh and others called him an ‘inspiration’ to many. PM Modi also penned down a tribute to Ramoji Rao.

"He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," Modi posted on X.

