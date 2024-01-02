Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas film witnesses a dip, likely to mint only 5 crore in India by Tuesday

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 12: Fronted by Prabhas, the film has been directed by Prashanth Neel. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will earn over ₹365 crore in India by Tuesday. The film released in theatres on December 22 last year in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. (Also Read | Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11) Prabhas in a fight scene from Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹308 crore [Telugu: ₹186.05 crore; Malayalam: ₹9.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15.2 crore; Kannada: ₹4.6 crore; Hindi: ₹92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned ₹9.62 crore [Telugu: ₹2.95 crore; Malayalam: ₹20 lakh; Tamil: ₹40 lakh; Kannada: ₹7 lakh; Hindi: ₹6 crore]. Salaar minted ₹12.55 crore [Telugu: ₹4.5 crore; Malayalam: ₹22 lakh; Tamil: ₹45 lakh; Kannada: ₹13 lakh; Hindi: ₹7.25 crore] on day 9.

The film earned ₹15.1 crore [Telugu: ₹4.75 crore; Malayalam: ₹22 lakh; Tamil: ₹50 lakh; Kannada: ₹13 lakh; Hindi: ₹9.5 crore] on day 10. The film minted ₹16.35 crore [Telugu: ₹7.5 crore; Malayalam: ₹18 lakh; Tamil: ₹55 lakh; Kannada: ₹12 lakh; Hindi: ₹8 crore] on day 11. Salaar is likely to earn ₹5.32 crore nett in India on its 12th day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹366.94 crore.

About Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Prabhas on Salaar

Talking about the film, Prabhas had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

