Samantha Akkineni deletes tweet for Nagarjuna, reposts it after adding ‘father-in-law’

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter on Monday and refer Nagarjuna Akkineni as ‘mama’ on late actor, his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s birth anniversary. Mama means father-in-law in Telugu.

Nagarjuna shared a video with a message remembering his late father. Samantha dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, "This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama." However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Samantha had earlier shared her tweet without the word ‘mama’. She deleted it and shared it again with the word added.

Samantha continues to refer Nagarjuna as mama amid separation rumours with her husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Over the last few weeks, multiple reports have hinted that all is not well between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

In July, Samantha changed the display name on her social media handles to S, dropping her surname Akkineni. This led to speculations that there’s some trouble in her relationship with the Akkineni family.

However, the display name on her Facebook page still reads Samantha Akkineni. She’s yet to explain why she’s changed her name to S on her other social media pages.

Over the weekend, Samantha made a hush hush visit to Tirupati temple. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, a reporter was seen asking Samantha about the separation rumours that have been doing the rounds.

Samantha shushed the reporter by asking if this is the kind of question worth asking at a temple.

Samantha has two projects in her kitty. These include Telugu period drama Shakuntalam and Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha also has a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan in the pipeline. She was last seen in the second season of The Family Man.

