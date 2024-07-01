Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets called out for starring in junk food ads despite preaching healthy lifestyle; fans defend her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her health podcast, Take 20, earlier this year. Recently, the actor shared the promo of a new episode about 'carbohydrate metabolism' on Instagram. She responded to a comment questioning her for endorsing all kinds of brands – even ice creams and cold drinks –and said she was now being more mindful of the brands she chooses to associate with. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads among south actors on IMDB's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars list Samantha Ruth Prabhu at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo/ANI)

What actually happened

A person wrote in the comments section of Samantha's recent post, "No.1 drama she creates, she will act in every ads like ice cream, cold drinks etc." The actor responded to the comment and admitted she might have done so in the past, but clarified that she was avoiding such endorsements now.

The actor wrote, “I have made mistakes in the past when I didn't know any better, but I have since stopped accepting many, many endorsements. I believe in practicing what I preach. God bless.” She did not hint which brands.

Samantha responded to a comment under her post.

Some fans defended Samantha

One wrote, "No one is forcing you to take her advice sir, there are million followers on her account, some might find it helpful and new. She has worked enough hard all these years for the fame, she herself went through health issue and came back stronger and rather than flaunting useless content on her feed, at least she’s talking about health related things. You may just unfollow her or block rather than showing so much hatred. She owes you nothing."

Another commented, "You should have the common sense to not eat or drink things that come in ad…" One person also said, "She (Samantha) has already told before that she will be more cautious of the choice she makes going further. Without knowing about the truth, don't coming barking, when she is trying to create awareness and do something valuable. Appreciate if you can or stay quite!"

Latest projects

Samantha took a break from acting after she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. She was last seen on-screen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. In 2022, Samantha first opened up about being diagnosed with myositis.

Samantha is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series is the Indian chapter of the Russo brothers' web series Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.