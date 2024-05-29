Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads among south actors on IMDB's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars list

IMDb released its list of the top 100 most viewed Indian stars of the last decade globally on Wednesday. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the only south Indian actor to rank in the top 15. Reacting to the same, she expressed gratitude. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone tops IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of last decade, beating Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt) Samantha Ruth Prabhu ranked #13 in IMDb's most viewed Indian stars list.

‘Humbled and overwhelmed’

In a press note shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on X (formerly Twitter), Samantha thanked the directors, writers, producers and the audience who helped her in this. She said, “This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you IMDB for this honour.”

South actors on the IMDb list

Samantha has been ranked #13 on the list, followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Triptii Dimri at #14 and #15, respectively. Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Prabhas, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Shriya Saran, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Mammootty, Pooja Hegde, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Yash, Vikram, Ajith Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran also feature on it.

The list

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Irrfan Khan topped the list of 100 most viewed Indian stars of the last decade globally. The rankings were based on Indian stars who consistently ranked highest on IMDb’s weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024. These rankings are based on page views of IMDb’s worldwide visitors.

Upcoming work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda as her co-star. The actor took a break from work due to her myositis diagnosis and has recently launched a podcast that discusses health. She will soon be seen in Raj & DK’s web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan as her co-star. The Amazon Prime Video series is the Indian edition of Priyanka Chopra and Josh Appelbaum’s American series. She also launched her own production house called Tralala Moving Pictures and will star in its maiden film Bangaram.