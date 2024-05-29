Deepika Padukone tops IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of last decade, beating Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt
Celebrated for her versatile performances and international appeal, Deepika Padukone outshines industry legends and rising stars alike on the new list.
Deepika Padukone has hit a remarkable milestone by securing the top position on IMDb’s list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. Amongst a constellation of Bollywood luminaries, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Padukone's extraordinary journey in the film industry has set her apart. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s ‘sunshine’ yellow gown sold for ₹34,000; proceeds to go to charity)
Expressing her gratitude, Padukone said, “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose.”
On Deepika's journey
Since her debut in the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone has become a household name. Over the past decade, her diverse filmography has showcased her versatility as an actor. From the humorous and action-packed Chennai Express to the profound emotional depths of Piku, she has explored a wide array of genres. Her portrayals of epic historical figures in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have further cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s most accomplished actors. Additionally, her international presence was solidified with her 2017 Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she starred opposite Vin Diesel.
Other's on the list
The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb features a mix of legendary and contemporary actors from various Indian film industries, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Following Deepika Padukone on the list are industry stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, alongside newer talents such as Alia Bhatt and Triptii Dimri. The list also honors the legacies of the late Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, who continue to be revered by fans worldwide.
Looking ahead, fans can eagerly anticipate Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects. She will next be seen in the highly awaited Kalki 2898 AD, set to release on June 27, 2024, and later this year in Singham Again.
