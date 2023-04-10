Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals nobody could fix her flower allergy during Shaakuntalam shoot: 'Thought it was permanent'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals nobody could fix her flower allergy during Shaakuntalam shoot: 'Thought it was permanent'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed fun facts about Shaakuntalam ahead of its release. It will release on April 14.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans with insights from the making of her next film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, she posted a video talking about five ‘crazy facts’ about the movie. From getting bitten by a rabbit on the sets to her flower allergy, the actor went through quite a lot for the Gunasekhar directorial. Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to feature Samantha's Oo Antava?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The video featured Samantha travelling in a car. She talked about her allergic reaction to flower ornaments on the sets. She said, "I shot all day without any complaints, and then in the evening, the imprint of the flower was all over my arm. I sort of had a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it. I would put makeup on top. Eventually, it went away.”

Samantha further revealed that the makers shot with real rabbits on the sets. She said she was bitten by one and added, "They are not so cute apparently.” She also revealed that she wore heavy lehengas weighing 30 kg for the film.

"So Neeta Lulla ma’am had made some of the most beautiful costumes for Shaakuntalam. There was this song where I had to wear a beautiful lehenga. She had kept the dancing in mind and hence made some lehengas lighter and some heavier, like 30 kg kinda heavy. But what was meant to be for the song, didn’t really happen, and I ended up wearing a 30 kg lehenga for the dance.”

The film was originally shot in Telugu and will be dubbed for release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Samantha said, “I don’t know how other actors do it. It was so tough. I was delivering dialogues in my sleep. I hope I have done justice to the job.”

“No points for guessing this one. That’s not my real hair," Samantha added. Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan. It will release in theatres on April 14.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha ruth prabhu
samantha ruth prabhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out