Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks concern after 'losing a lot of weight' since health struggle: 'Is she fine?'

A Redditor posted Samantha's clip, as she posed for photographers at the event, and wrote, "Is Samantha fine?? I don't find this transformation healthy." In 2022, the actor took a break from work after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, myositis.

Over the last couple of years, she has been documenting her health journey via social media posts and even started a health podcast.

'She looks like a different person each time'

Reacting to the recent Reddit post, many Redditors were overwhelmingly concerned about Samantha's weight loss. One wrote, "This is Samantha? She looks like a different person each time whenever someone posts her pictures on here."

A second commented, "Her face keeps changing all the time! Always find out it's Samantha from the captions." A third said, "How tall is she? She looks petite even with super high heels. Plus, Sam (Samantha) has lost a lot of weight because she is crazy about her workout routine and I think she is fine because she posts regularly about deadlifts."

'It’s not intentional weight loss'

A fan defended the actor and wrote, "She’s fine and can use some good wishes. It’s not intentional weight loss, women go through a lot of hormonal changes many a times, also health issues from time to time can make anyone lose or gain weight. It’s too much scrutiny..." Another wrote, "Guys I don't think it's very nice to dissect someone's appearance like this, especially when they are battling an autoimmune condition."

Back in 2022, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, and she took a long break for treatment before resuming work. Samantha, alongside Varun Dhawan, is all set to headline Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the Russo brothers’ Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra.