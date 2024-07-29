Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds disclaimer to her health podcast after getting slammed: ‘Informational purposes only’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently faced criticism from Dr Cyriac Abbey Phillips, known as the Liver Doc, for advocating hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. After the whole fiasco, the actor has begun adding disclaimers to her health podcast, Take 20. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Naga Chaitanya divorce, myositis diagnosis: Didn’t want last 3 years to happen but now...) Samantha Ruth Prabhu runs a health podcast called Take 20.

Samantha adds disclaimer

In the latest episode of her podcast, Samantha discusses supplements with David Jockers, a natural medicine doctor and author. However, she has begun adding a disclaimer to all the reels of the episode that she has now shared on Instagram, claiming that it was just for ‘informational purposes’ only.

The disclaimer reads: The information, including but not limited to, audio, text, graphics, images and other material contained in this episode are for informational purposes only. No material in this episode is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard in this podcast.

The previous fiasco

Earlier this month, the doctor called Samantha a ‘health illiterate’ and demanded a stern punishment. She had recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. “She needs help or a better advisor in her team,” he wrote. Samantha issued a clarification after that, sharing that she was only recommending ‘treatments that worked wonderfully for (her)’.

“I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words,” she wrote, adding, “Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatments and not as a celebrity.”

Ricky Kej and Jwala Gutta also called out the actor post the doctor's post.

Upcoming work

Samantha, who took a break from work due to her myositis diagnosis and was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi, will soon be seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will also produce and star in a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram.