Sita Ramam weekend box office: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film crosses 50 crore worldwide

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama, has struck gold at the box office. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, as per the makers, has grossed Rs. 50 crore club worldwide. In the US, the film has become the third Dulquer starrer to enter the million-dollar club. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note for Telugu fans after Sita Ramam success

The film features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian army. The story is set against the Kashmir backdrop of the 1960s. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth in key roles.

On Monday, the makers took to Twitter to release a video, announcing that the film has grossed over ₹50 crore at the box office and still counting. Last week, following the phenomenal response for the film, Dulquer shared a Thank You note on his Twitter page.

Addressing his letter to 'the wonderful Telugu audience,' he wrote, "My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

Dulquer continued, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us, be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words."

