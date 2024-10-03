Sobhita Dhulipala says she doesn't believe in ‘dealbreakers’ in relationships: ‘I don't think my love is conditional’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently got candid in an interview while talking about her idea of love and relationships. She spoke to India Today and explained why her feelings will not be dependent on a person’s actions. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'simple' engagement to Naga Chaitanya, says she wants 'the whole motherhood experience') Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 9 this year.

Sobhita Dhulipala on unconditional love

Sobhita told the publication that she doesn’t believe in ‘dealbreakers’ or ‘conditions’ in love. She also said that she doesn’t believe in ‘definitions’, adding, “I don’t believe in definitions or terms like describe yourself in three words or this is the one thing I don’t like. I can tell you things that I admire deeply or things that I am immediately moved by but if I were to say I don’t like someone who does this or if I have to be in a situation where a loved one or family does something like that, I would like to be in a position to still love them.”

She said that for her, that’s what it means to trust her partner and how she doesn’t view love as something dependent on conditions. “For me, that is trust. My feelings for someone should not be dependent on their actions. I don’t think my love is conditional that way. I would not like to look at things like that,” said Sobhita.

Her love story with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but the couple parted ways in 2021 after marrying in 2017. He began dating Sobhita in 2022 and people found out about their relationship in 2023 when Chef Surender Mohan from London posted a picture with Chaitanya and Sobhita was spotted sitting in the background. The same year, a fan also posted pictures taken separately with the couple but one could see the similarities in the background.

In April this year, the couple went on a Safari to Tipeshwar and were spotted by fans at a wine tasting in Europe in June. Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August this year at his residence in Hyderabad. Only their parents were present for the traditional ceremony. A source told Hindustan Times that the Daggubati-Akkineni clan gathered for a high-tea after the ceremony with Suresh Babu, Venkatesh and others. Nagarjuna also hosted a dinner at his home.

Upcoming work

After Mani’s Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Sobhita was seen in the English film Monkey Man. The film, directed by and starring Dev Patel, is yet to be released in India. However, it received good reviews from critics and the audience and made good money at the box office. She recently starred in a Zee5 original film called Love, Sitara in which she played the titular character. Sobhita also dubbed for Deepika Padukone’s character SU-M80 in Telugu for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.