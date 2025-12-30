Sreeleela looks worried for her ammamma, holds her close as fans crowd them in Tirupati

Numerous celebrities visited Tirumala on Tuesday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi. Actor Sreeleela also visited the temple with her ammamma (grandmother) and mom, looking worried as fans crowded around them. She even held her grandmother close as her security tried to move fans out of their way. Sreeleela held her grandmother close as they tried to get through the crowd at Tirupati.

Sreeleela worries for ammamma in Tirupati

A video posted by an Instagram page from Tirupati shows Sreeleela holding her grandmother close as she walks through the crowd. Her security and team can be heard asking people and fans to move aside, even as they click her pictures.

At one point, Sreeleela even holds her grandmother’s arm, asking her to be careful, saying, “Ammamma kindana chusko (Be careful about where you’re stepping). Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, also accompanied them.

Another video, taken right outside the temple, shows Sreeleela and her mother standing in a long queue, waiting to enter for their darshan. Chiranjeevi’s wife and daughters Surekha, Sushmita and Sreeja, Rajendra Prasad, Nara Rohit, Sivaji, Roja, cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and several others, were also spotted in Tirupati on Tuesday morning.

Sreeleela’s career

Sreeleela began her career as a child artist in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. She debuted as a lead in 2019 with the Kannada films Kiss and Bharaate. In 2021, she re-entered the Telugu film industry as a lead actor with Pelli SandaD, and there has been no looking back for her since then.

Sreeleela starred in Telugu and Kannada films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, By Two Love, Skanda, Junior, and Guntur Kaaram. In 2024, she gained fame for starring in the special number Kissik in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor will now debut in Tamil with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kartik Aaryan in Hindi. She will also star in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.