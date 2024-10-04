'Film industry will not tolerate': SS Rajamouli slams Konda Surekha's remarks on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli came out strongly against the remarks of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, who linked the divorce between actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to a political controversy. Joining the chorus of criticism against the remarks, the Baahubali and RRR filmmaker called for respecting boundaries and maintaining dignity. (Also read: After Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh slams Konda Surekha for dragging her into ‘malicious’ political controversy) SS Rajamouli has slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks on Samantha

What Rajamouli said

Rajamouli also said that baseless allegations are "intolerable" especially when made by public officials. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli posted, “Respect boundaries, maintain dignity. Baseless allegations are intolerable, especially when made by public officials! #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.”

This comes after Telangana Minister K Surekha linked former Minister and BRS leader KTR to the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, accusing KTR of tapping the phones of actors and blackmailing them.

On Wednesday, Konda Surekha told reporters, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened. He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them. He used to make them drug addicts and then do this. Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family – everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar and Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning the remarks.

Earlier in the day, Nagarjuna Akkineni filed a defamation case against Telangana Minister following her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad.

Telugu industry condemns Surekha's remarks

Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun among others slammed Telangana Minister. The actors shared their posts along with the common hashtag #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate on X.

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi criticised Surekha, saying he was "pained to see the disgraceful remarks" and urged "politicians in honourable positions" to set better examples. He added that no one should stoop to this level for "scoring political points by dragging unconnected people." Actor Jr NTR lashed out at Surekha in a post on X, saying “dragging personal lives into politics is a new low.”

Among other celebrities who slammed the minister's remarks were actors Allu Arjun, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Khushbu Sundar, and director Srikanth Odela. Actor Rakul Preet Singh also issued a long statement about Surekha dragging her name into political battles.

Following widespread criticism, Konda Surekha clarified her remarks were meant to question KT Rama Rao for "belittling women," and not to hurt Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sentiments. She stated that she would "unconditionally" retract her comments if Samantha or her fans were offended by them.

With ANI inputs