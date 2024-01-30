Suriya and Jyotika are ‘couple goals’ as they enjoy romantic vacation in Finland, share pictures with Northern Lights

Suriya and Jyotika had a gala time during their recent holiday in Finland. Taking to her Instagram account, Jyotika shared a reel on Tuesday which had a collage of their best moments from the trip. From staying in an igloo to cherishing the Northern Lights, the actor-couple shared many snaps from their romantic vacation. (Also read: Suriya and Jyotika come together with Shabana Azmi for a happy photo; check it out) Suriya and Jyotika in the new video from their Finland vacation.

Jyotika's Instagram post

The video starts with a video of snowfall, with the caption embedded on it, "Life is like a rainbow, let's start discovering its colours... Found my white (snow emoticon)." Then we see glimpses of the place which is entirely covered with snow. Suriya is seen smiling, while Jyotika waves at the camera as she makes her way inside an igloo.

The video also showed a glimpse of the couple enjoying a leigh ride together. Then, a small peek into the completely wooden house within the snowclad region, where both of them stayed during the vacation. The video ended with snapshots of many romantic moments, where they were seen posing under the Northern Lights, and also having a drink together.

In the caption, Jyotika wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle) (green tick emoticon) Special thanks to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and team for the warmth and hospitality!"

Fan reactions

A fan reacted to the heartfelt post, "When your husband is your best friend and a travel partner. Goals since forever." Another said, "I was not ready for this cutesttt reel (red heart emoticons)." A second fan said, "Aww, you guys keep proving why you both are forever goals." A comment also read, "Favourite Couple."

Upcoming projects

Jyotika was last seen as Omana in the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core. The film and her performance in the Mammootty co-starrer was received well by critics and audience alike. She will soon be seen in Hindi projects titled Sri and Black Magic.

Suriya, who was last seen as Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, will soon be seen in Kanguva. Directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana, the film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in their Tamil debuts. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film.

