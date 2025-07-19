Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Telugu actor Fish Venkat dies at 53 after battling kidney disease

Fish Venkat, whose real name is Venkat Raj, was admitted to the hospital recently after kidney failure.

Veteran actor-comedian Fish Venkat died on Friday at a hospital in Hyderabad after battling kidney-related ailments. As per a Telangana Today report, he was 53.

Fish Venkat's real name is Venkat Raj.(X/@omerqureshi_IYC)
About Fish Venkat's health

The actor, whose real name is Venkat Raj, was admitted to the hospital recently after the condition of his kidney worsened, followed by kidney failure. He was hospitalised and in the ICU in need of a kidney transplant.

About Fish Venkat financial assistance

Earlier this month, in an interview with One India, Venkat’s daughter, Sravanthi, had said that Prabhas’ team had offered them financial support. “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least 50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she had said.

However, later, Venkat’s family told Suman TV that the call was fake. When asked about Prabhas reaching out for help, a family member had said, “Actually, nothing like that happened. We have been answering every call we get to see if anyone can help us. Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.”

About Fish Venkat

Fish Venkat is well-known for playing comedic and villainous roles. His strong Telangana dialect earned him the moniker ‘fish’ over the years. He has acted in numerous hit films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, and Mirapakay.

He was most recently seen in the Aha thriller film Coffee with a Killer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he starred with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and DJ Tillu, receiving praise for his performances.

