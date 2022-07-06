Telugu film editor Gowtham Raju dies at 68

Popular Telugu film editor Gowtham Raju, who has worked in over 100 films, died in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Hyderabad. He breathed his last at a private hospital after battling some health issues for months.

Gowtham made his debut as an editor with Chiranjeevi’s 1981 film Chattaniki Kallu Levu. Some of his other popular films include Padamati Sandhya Ragam, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Karthavyam, Assembly Rowdy and Peda Rayudu among others. Some of his recent films are Chiranjeevi’s comeback film, Khaidi No 15, apart from Gabbar Singh, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Touch Chesi Chudu and Katamarayudu.

Vamsi and Shekar, public relations officers in Telugu industry, confirmed the news about Gowtham Raju's demise. The duo took to Twitter to pay their respect to the veteran. "Senior editor Gautamraju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to family, friends and loved ones (sic)," they wrote.

Composer MM Keeravani took to Twitter to share his condolences. “Saddened by premature exit of Gouthamraju garu . Happened to work with him for Dhammu. Huge respect for his humility and talent (sic),” Keeravani wrote.

Filmmaker Bobby wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Veteran editor Gowtham Raju garu. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the family members (sic).” Writer-Producer Kona Venkat also tweeted: “Very sad to hear about the demise of the legendary Editor Sri. Goutham Raju garu. Had the privilege to work along with him on many memorable movies (sic).”

