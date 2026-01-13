The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas' film struggles on 1st Tuesday, earns just over ₹4 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: The much-anticipated horror comedy starring Prabhas in the lead role has not been able to earn as much as his previous films, be it Salaar or Kalki 2898 AD. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has been struggling at the domestic box office. The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy film.

The Raja Saab domestic box office collection According to the report, the film earned ₹9.15 crore during its premieres. On day 1, it earned ₹53.75 crore [Telugu: ₹47 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹55 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh], on day 2, it collected ₹26 crore [Telugu: ₹20.65 crore; Hindi: ₹5.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malayalam: ₹4 lakh] and on day 3, it earned ₹19.1 crore [Telugu: ₹14.2 crore; Hindi: ₹4.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹7 lakh; Malayalam: ₹3 lakh].

On day 4, the film collected ₹ 6.6 crore [Telugu: ₹4.98 crore; Hindi: ₹1.5 crore; Tamil: ₹7 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh] and on day 5, it earned ₹4.85 crore nett in India as per early estimates across all languages. So far, it has collected ₹119.45 crore.

About The Raja Saab Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The Raja Saab released in India on Friday (January 9) in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

What Prabhas had said about The Raja Saab Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The three years of stress and responsibility of Raja Saab brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout."

"When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," he had said.