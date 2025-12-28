The Raja Saab director makes bold promise to Prabhas fans at pre release event: ‘If this film disappoints even 1%...'

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated releases of next year. It stars Prabhas in the lead, and is set for release on January 9. On Saturday, the cast and crew of the film attended a grand pre-release event for the film. Prabhas was in attendance, along with co-stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. Director Maruthi addressed the fans of Prabhas and assured them that the film will definitely live up to their expectations. Prabhas in The Raja Saab poster and (right) director Maruthi.

What Maruthi said about The Raja Saab

During the event, Maruthi made a bold promise to fans of the actor and said, “If even 1% of you are disappointed in the film both Rebel Star fans and family, you can come to my house and question me – Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur!”

Prabhas, who stood beside him on stage, smiled at this statement. Fans of the actor cheered for the director after he made the claim. At the event, Maruthi even got emotional talking about Prabhas and how hard he has worked on the film to ensure that it matches the vision and scale. Prabhas hugged him on stage to calm him down.

About The Raja Saab

Earlier, Maruthi had talked about Prabhas in a video message that was shared by the official X account of the film. In the clip, Maruthi said, “Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything… it is a great episode… and has never been seen on Indian screen.”

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January for Sankranthi, clashing with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films.