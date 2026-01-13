The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4: Prabhas film faring worse than Adipurush, Saaho; crawls to ₹170 cr

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab seems to be beyond recovery at the box office, after a tragic first Monday, where the film suffered a massive 65% drop at the domestic box office. This fall comes after successive drops of 51% and 26% over the weekend, meaning the film earned 88% less than day 1 on day 4. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4: Prabhas' film is in a free fall.

The Raja Saab box office update Despite getting the weakest opening for any Prabhas film post-pandemic, The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday. However, the film suffered big dips on Saturday and Sunday. On day 4, The Raja Saab failed the all important Monday test as well, earning just ₹6.60 crore net in India. This includes earnings of just ₹1.75 crore in Hindi and a mere ₹7 lakh in Tamil. By Monday, The Raja Saab had earned ₹114.60 crore net ( ₹137 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned over $3.5 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul to ₹170 crore gross.

The Raja Saab’s road ahead The journey looks tough for The Raja Saab. The film is already tracking lower than even Saaho and Adipurush, two of Prabhas’ biggest films. Both those films had netted over ₹15 crore on their fourth days despite huge drops. The Raja Saab has not even managed half of that. Given the reported ₹350-crore budget for the film, it is unlikely it will be able to break even.