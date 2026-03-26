Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan film crashes, ends first week with just ₹65 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan’s action comedy, which hit theatres on March 19 alongside Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has struggled to hold its ground at the box office. While Dhurandhar has turned into a full-blown theatrical phenomenon, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has failed to match the momentum and wrapped up its first week with underwhelming numbers. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan's still from Harish Shankar's directorial.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected ₹2.50 crore on its first Monday, followed by ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday. On its seventh day, Wednesday, the film recorded the lowest single-day earnings so far, collecting ₹1.14 crore. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at ₹65.74 crore. Clearly, Pawan's film is hit by Dhurandhar 2 mania and is struggling to maintain a strong hold at the box office.

In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹47.70 crore on Wednesday, out of which ₹2.50 crore came from Telugu, and this took its collection to a staggering ₹623.42 crore. The film is also lagging far behind Pawan's previous release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which collected ₹79.73 crore at the end of its first week. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also struggling to cross ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh Helmed by Harish Shankar, the action comedy is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban in key roles. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Talking about the negative reviews and underwhelming box office collection, the film's director, Harish Shankar, said at a recent event, "Trollers are more than free to troll anything, I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was a little slow’... I will take the constructive criticism, and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity."

He further added that he doesn't care about the trolls and blocks or complains when someone uses abusive words or crosses a line online. Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks Harish and Pawan's second film after their 2012 film, Gabbar Singh. The film, which was a remake of the 2010 film, Dabangg, proved to be a success at the box office.