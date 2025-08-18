Varsha Bollama's Constable Kanakam series clocks 100 million streaming minutes in four days

Constable Kanakam is an ETV Win original featuring young actress Varsha Bollama as the female lead. After being in the making for the longest time, the crime thriller is now out on OTT and can also be streamed via OTTplay Premium. Constable Kanakakam's trailer was launched by megastar Chiranjeevi, and this gave the series an instant hype. Though the early reviews have been mixed, Constable Kanakam is being streamed by many. Varsha Bollama in Constable Kanakam

As per the latest update from ETV Win, Constable Kanakam has clocked 100 million streaming minutes in just four days. This clearly shows how this series has become a talking point in the OTT space. The suspense thriller directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, is about women going missing in a specific forest location in the small town of Repalle. How the series has been narrated and performed by the core cast has won Constable Kanakam a lot of praise.

Varsha Bollama plays the titular role in this series, and her performance is one of the highlights of the show. Be it the production values, background score, or editing, Constable Kanakam moves at a fast pace. On the other hand, seasoned actor Rajeev Kanakala also played a key role in this series, and his performance is also being lauded by all those who streamed the show.

Constable Kanakam's story tweaked at the last minute

Constable Kanakam was in the news when director Prasanth filed a case against Zee5, stating that the story of Constable Kanakam was copied by the makers of yet another show, Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting, now streaming on OTTplay Premium.

But as there was not much response from the platform, nothing much came out of the controversy. Later, Prasanth tweaked his story a bit and narrated the show with a lot of thrills, especially in the last episode.

