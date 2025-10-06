‘All is well’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence after his car meets with an accident, admits his head ‘hurts’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued his first statement following an accident involving his car on Monday evening. Several reports emerged on social media that the actor survived an accident that took place near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwala district. The actor took to his X account on Monday evening to clarify and tell fans not to ‘stress’ as he is doing fine. Vijay Deverakonda issued first statement after the car accident.

Vijay's statement after car accident

In his latest post on X, Vijay wrote, “All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you 🤗❤️”

As per a report on India Today, Vijay was inside the vehicle at the time but escaped the incident ‘unscathed.’

Vijay was spotted visiting Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family. This took place days after news of his engagement to actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced on social media. Neither of the two have publicly announced the news of their engagement yet.

In a video that was shared on X, the actor was seen accompanied by his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. The actor was greeted by the Puttaparthi management, who handed him a bouquet and a picture of Sathya Sai Baba before taking him in. All fans could see was his engagement ring.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. They also worked together in Dear Comrade. In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film Kingdom. The film is available to watch on Netflix.