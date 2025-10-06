Vijay Deverakonda visits Puttaparthi after engagement to Rashmika Mandanna; fans can't keep calm as they spot his ring

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last week, as confirmed by his team. While the couple did not post about the engagement on their social media, Vijay was spotted visiting Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family after the engagement. (Also Read: Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged, wedding date revealed) Vijay Deverakonda flaunted his engagement ring during his recent visit to Puttaparthi.

Vijay Deverakonda visits Puttaparthi after engagement

Vijay’s PRO posted a video of his visit to Puttaparthi on social media, writing, “#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings.”

In the video, the actor is accompanied by his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. The actor was greeted by the Puttaparthi management, who handed him a bouquet and a picture of Sathya Sai Baba before taking him in. But all fans could see was his engagement ring.

Fans can’t keep calm as they spot engagement ring

Soon, pictures and videos of Vijay’s visit began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with most fans focusing on the engagement ring he was wearing. One fan posted pictures of the ring, writing, “Y'all said 'FAKE' Bro he FLEXED it on his finger!!!” Another wrote, “My love is finally engaged. That ring says it all, pure happiness and love.”

A fan even posted a different set of pictures, writing, “The engagement ring!! Congratulations, my loves.” An excited fan wrote in all caps, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING CONFETTI MY FAVS ARE ENGAGEDDD!!! Congratulations, my loves.”

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. Fans also loved their chemistry in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. In 2018 and later in 2022, however, pictures of Vijay and his family being cosy with a Brazilian woman leaked online, which many believed her to be his girlfriend.

In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted. They will tie the knot in February next year.