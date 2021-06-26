Vijay to Taapsee Pannu, meet south Indian actors who successfully run their other businesses

South Indian actors enjoy a huge fandom for their work in the film industry. They are passionately followed by millions across the world. But did you know, apart from being popular actors, these stars also have passions, which are different from acting?

Here is a list if south Indian actors who have a successful side business apart from being in the film industry.

1. Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is a household name down south. Apart from being one of the most promising south Indian actors, Thalapathy is also the owner of many side businesses. The actor owns several wedding halls in Chennai named after his mother- Shoba, his son - Sanjay and his wife - Sangeetha.

2. Ram Charan

The Telugu actor owns a Hyderabad-based airline named TruJet. The TruJet airline is a part of Turbo Aviation, which looks after maintenance and ground handling of planes. He also owns Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

Ram Charan owns a polo and riding club in Hyderabad.





3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Apart from being one of the most successful actors in Telugu films, Tamannaah has also ventured into other businesses. She is the owner of an online jewellery brand named White & Gold.

4. Shruti Haasan

Besides being one the most leading actors in Tamil and Telugu films, Shruti Hassan owns a production house named Isidro, which deals in short films, animation films and video recordings. The company is managed by her younger sister, Akshara Haasan.

5. Taapsee Pannu

The versatile actor successfully runs a wedding management company named The Wedding Factory. She manages the company along with her sister Shagun Pannu and friend Farah Parvaresh.

6. Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna owns resto-bar at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.





The actor owns a number of side businesses. He is the co-owner of restaurants named N-Grill and N Asian. He also owns N Convention Cente which is often hired by corporate houses. He also owns an exotic resto-bar at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

7. Arya

Actor Arya is the owner of a south Indian restaurant named Sea Shell. He also owns a production house named The Show People. The actor has produced some commercially successful films under this banner.

8. Rana Daggubati

Apart from the show business, the Bahubali actor is the co-owner of a talent management company called CAA KWAN.

9. Prashanth

The actor-turned-entrepreneur is the owner of India's largest jewellery mall named Prashanth Real Gold Tower situated in Panagal Park, Chennai.

10. Nikki Galrani

The actor who has starred in the films like Darling, Vellimoonga and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran among others, owns a resto cafe at Koramangala, Bangalore.

