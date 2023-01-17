Yuzvendra Chahal, Ꮪhubman Gill pose with Jr NTR in Hyderabad; actor signs autograph for Dhanashree Verma. See pics

Actor Jr NTR met several cricketers including Yuzvendra Chahal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ꮪhubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Ishan Kishan in Hyderabad recently. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo as he posed with Jr NTR. Another photo gave a glimpse of Jr NTR's autograph on a piece of paper for Yuzvendra's wife-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. (Also Read | Ram Charan says SS Rajamouli 'burned the ‘woods' to unite film industry and take RRR to the world)

In the picture, Jr NTR wore a white T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Yuzvendra was seen in a blue shirt and denims. He captioned the post, "It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award." Dhanashree commented, "(heart eyes and fire emojis) this pic, so proud." Jr NTR replied to the post, "Had a great time yesterday Chahal. Let’s make a winning start tomorrow."

Surya posted a photo with his wife Devisha Shetty and Jr NTR. He captioned the post, "It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award." The actor commented, "Likewise Surya. Thank you so much. Let’s rock tomorrow."

Ishan and Jr NTR posed for a photo as they sat on a sofa. He captioned the post, "The legend. Great to see you brother @jrntr. Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success." The actor commented on his post, "Had a great time Ishan. Go crack some more double tons for the country."

A fan account, @worldNTRfans, also shared pictures of Jr NTR with the cricketers on Twitter.

Jr NTR also posed with Ꮪhubman who shared their photo on Instagram and wrote, "With the staRRR @jrntr Congrats on winning the Golden Globe." The actor responded in the comments section, "Thank you, brother. Wishing you all the best for the match." All of them posed outdoors seemingly at a resort.

Recently, Jr NTR's film RRR won Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes. The film has also bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. RRR bagged the Critics' Choice Awards in the Best Foreign Film and the Best Song categories.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem essayed by Jr NTR. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the period film.

