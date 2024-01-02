Toni Braxton shuts down rumors of her marriage with Rapper Birdman

Los Angeles [US], January 2 (ANI): American singer and actor Toni Braxton clarified the rumours that she and her ex-fiance and rapper Birdman had got married in a private ceremony over the weekend. HT Image

Braxton took to Instagram and wrote, "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1h2yOYLr3M/

"Over a screenshot of a news article, she wrote, "#FAKENEWS. Congratulations! Toni Braxton & Birdman Married In A Private Ceremony In Mexico!"

They have been dating on and off since breaking up in 2019.

The 'Another Sad Love Song' singer and Cash Money Records co-founder first worked together as friends and collaborators in Birdman's 2002 hit 'Baby Can You Do It.'

The two began dating in 2016 after Braxton became a solid support system for the hip-hop musician during her prolonged Lupus fight.

The 'R&B' singer told People in 2018 that she never expected her friendship with her "bestie for like 15 or 16 years" to grow into something more.

"He has come to my baby showers, my plays, my shows. I never thought we would be dating or getting married," she said.

She explained that he came to all of her shows during a period when she was having health problems.

"Every night he would ask me, 'Are you okay? Are you good?' I said, 'Oh my God, he's such a great guy!' " the performer shared. "When Birdman finally made his move, he told me he always liked me and I was like, 'You never told me!' And he's like, 'Well, you were married!' He said, 'I was always digging you.' "

After two years of dating, Braxton announced her engagement to the 'Bugatti' rapper in the teaser for the new season of her family's successful WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values in February 2018.

However, at the beginning of 2019, the two musicians revealed that they no longer intended to marry.

Braxton was previously married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013, with whom she shares sons Diezel Ky, and Denim Cole. (ANI)