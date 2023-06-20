A Disaster? After 4 episodes Weeknd’s Idol hasn't really gotten anywhere but has one reason to cheer

The Idol is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The much anticipated web series of star singer Weeknd has already aired 4 episodes and fans are wondering what did they get apart from graphic sexual content and Weeknd trying to convert his songs into dialogues with atrocious acting. But there is a surprise element that many didn’t expect coming, Blackpink’s Jennie. The Idol is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

First let’s talk about the bad part - The creators of this high-profile drama, examining the sharp, often gruesome aspects of fame are facing backlash for their failure to deliver a thought-provokin g narrative on the paradox of fame being both precious and meaningless. Instead, their creation leans towards a provocative, adult-themed drama that stubbornly refuses to accept that label.

Based on superficial episodes of 'The Idol' released to date, it essentially encapsulates both themes. Under its mask of youthful lust, lies a shrewd and grim humour that showcases the manipulative characters surrounding a pop star. Unfortunately, 'The Idol' seems less inclined to explore this more intriguing narrative, which is a much more compelling concept for a show and focuses on graphic intimacy.

But there is one reason to continue watching the Idol and it’s Jennie Rubie Jane, otherwise known as Dyanne, the aspiring dancer who is strategizing to snatch Jocelyn's spotlight. 'The Idol' could greatly benefit from featuring more of this global pop sensation, and fans anticipate a stronger presence of the Blackpink singer in upcoming episodes. Dyanne, is the symbol she embodies within 'The Idol' universe.

What makes this show intriguing is how Sam Levinson and The Weeknd have populated Jocelyn's world with characters who are genuine pop idols in real life. This clever juxtaposition ratchets up the tension for Jocelyn to demonstrate she possesses the talent, charm, and ambition required to ascend to pop diva status.

“Jennie's exceptional performance on The Idol makes her eligible for prestigious accolades, including an Emmy. However, it remains to be seen if she will be submitted as a contender for the coveted award,” states a Forbes column.