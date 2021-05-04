Abhinav Shukla isn't comfortable about going for Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot until Rubina Dilaik recovers from Covid-19

Television actor Abhinav Shukla will take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is expected to leave for Cape Town, South Africa, where the reality show will be shot. Meanwhile, his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is recovering from Covid-19 in Shimla.

Speaking about her health as he gears up for the show, he told a leading daily, "Yes I am getting ready for that. I just want Rubina to be totally fine. I have made a flow chart for her which includes the things to do in certain situations based on a person's symptoms. Once she gets better, I will be relieved and can comfortably go for the show. Thankfully, as of now she has good immunity and is fighting it well. Her symptoms are stable and everything is good so far. I am managing things as much as I can staying here in Mumbai while she's in Shimla."

On Saturday, Rubina said that she had contracted the coronavirus. "I always look out for silver lining !! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days ! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days , plz get yourself tested!" she said in her Instagram post. The actor had later revealed that her husband was on a flight to Mumbai when she got her test report and wasn't aware that she had tested positive. On Monday, Abhinav had shared a picture of a toothbrush holder with a single toothbrush, along with a note for her saying that "life is incomplete without the other one".

Recently, the couple was seen together on Bigg Boss 14. On the reality show, they spoke about going through a difficult time in their marriage. But they worked on the problems, sorted things out, and will also renew their wedding vows soon. They came together for a music video titled Marjaneya after Bigg Boss 14.

