Karanvir Sharma: I am not a part of any circle or camp

Actor Karanvir Sharma asserts that you are treated like an outsider no matter how many good projects you have done because you are not a part of that ‘inner circle’. Karanvir Sharma

“After doing titular roles in various projects, I still feel I need to do more because I am not part of any circle or camp. My father (Kewal Sharma) is from FTII and NSD both, made a place for himself starting from a scratch, yet till date we have been treated as outsiders. So, even though I am part of this industry, yet I am not! One thing that kept me going has been my middle-class lifestyle that made me what I am. I have never shied away from my ‘non-filmi’ background, and I never will. It’s talent that makes you stand in the crowd and that is my forte,” says the Blank and A Thursday actor.

Talking about how connections are responsible for giving a start to many youngsters, he says, “You can see how many star kids cannot even perform when it comes to portraying certain characters as their lifestyle never lets them have real life experiences. They are made to feel important and get endorsements even before they are able to prove themselves. But, I don’t blame them as the responsibility is on the society and industry in general – as they readily accept them and provide avenues.”

Sharma further says there are few people in the industry who judge actors on merit. “I am lucky that I was able to crawl my way to a position but at the same time feel it could have happened much earlier if I was a part of the game. Anyway, it’s never too late. I am still young and have time on my side.”

The Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor played the role of cop in his last release. “Of late, I got an opportunity to work with Anna (Suneil Shetty) and he made me feel that not all people in the industry are the same. He is so accommodating, responsive and loves to listen to you with purest heart. Working with him in the OTT series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega was really the best experience. God knows how many times we made him say his favourite dialogues. He promised to stay connected, which he has fulfilled, and is trying to find me suitable roles too...(smiles).”

Currently, Sharma is balancing work on other mediums as well as he’s also shooting for a TV daily Rabb Se Hai Dua where he plays the lead.