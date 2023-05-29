Pooja Dey: Fake casting scams are one of the biggest scams in the industry

Actor Pooja Dey, who forayed into showbiz with reality show Dating in the Dark, continues to struggle to make a mark in the industry. As actors often come forward and talk about challenges they face while trying to find work, Dey says the biggest menace that newcomers face is that of fake casting scams. Pooja Dey made her acting debut with the show, Dating in the Dark

“All aspiring actors should be aware of these frauds running in the name of offering you roles. Only hard work and patience will help you, not paying anyone,” says the actor, whose short film Oas has been nominated at the Kashish Queer Film Festival in the Indian Narrative Shorts category.

While Dey cautions fresh talent in the industry, she looks back at the initial days of her career and reveals that she was also duped by people on the pretext of giving work.

“It happened when I was trying to get into the industry. It was all very new for me; I used to contact people for work and one day a guy impersonating as a casting director, called me up and asked me about my profile. He told me that I would be cast in two music videos, but for that I would first have to pay him ₹15,000,” she continues, “I was in my hometown and without a clue about such scams and fraud, I took some money from my mother, and gave to that guy. Soon after I transferred the amount, he vanished from everywhere.”

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old didn’t learn her lesson and fell prey to another such incident after she had shifted to Mumbai. “I had paid a guy ₹10,000 who gave me false hopes of giving work. It was really demotivating for me because I got duped two times. However, after that, I decided never to give any money to anyone no matter what promises they made,” notes the actor, who has starred in Vikram Bhatt directorial Sanak and fifth part of erotic web series Gandii Baat.

Having gone through her share of being exploited financially, Dey, currently shooting for a film in the South Indian industry, adds, “Now, I understand these kind of scammers and the tactics they use to take money from actors. So, I don’t fall into any such trap.”