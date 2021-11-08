Home / Entertainment / Tv / Actors face challenges at every step of their lives, believes Eijaz Khan
Actors face challenges at every step of their lives, believes Eijaz Khan

The actor opens up on facing prejudices while transitioning from one medium to another; adds that the content on Indian TV has changed marginally over the years
‘When I was doing TV, people would say that I’m a dancer and I can’t act’ (Photo: Ashwin Fernandes)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:52 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Eijaz Khan became a household name in the early 2000s with television shows like Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kkavyanjali, and having spent almost two decades in the TV industry, the actor believes that the content on the small screen has changed marginally. While the young audience is interested in shows that present strong characters, Khan feels that the producers “aren’t the flag bearers of change in society and morality”.

He says, “Some of the content has become been more regressive and some has evolved very beautifully. Whether a show works or not is determined by the audience. The younger generation gives their love and validation to shows that are built on strong characters they can look up to. Producers are going to make shows that work but the onus is on the audience.”

Much like many of his contemporaries, Khan says that actors, more often than not, face prejudices when they make a shift from one medium to another. “You face challenges at every step in your life,” he remarks, adding, “When I was doing TV, people would say that I’m a dancer and I can’t act. When I wanted to do films, I got a three-film offer. Dharmesh Darshan ji (filmmaker) wanted to launch me. At that time, a big producer told him that I’m a TV actor and they shouldn’t be touched with a barge pole. I went on to doing some films – some released and some didn’t. Earlier, actors had to carry a huge baggage,” he elaborates.

However, he admits that casting an actor is a call taken by filmmakers based on their commercial standing. “I understand the producer and distributor’s perspective too. They used to feel that when somebody is getting to see TV actors for free, why would they spend money and see watch them in a film?” Khan ends.

