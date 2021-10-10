Adaa Khan: Malviya Nagar ke momos are the best

Actor Adaa Khan describes Delhi as her “chill-out zone”! From bingeing on her favourite street food to hanging out with friends, the Capital has moments and memories galore for Khan who is popular for her TV shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan, and is ever busy! Yet, she confesses her deep love for Dilliwali shopping and announces her craze for Dilli ke momos, on her recent trip.

Friends = Chilling

Whenever Khan is in Delhi, she makes sure to let her friends know all that she wants to do. “I plan whatever I’m in the mood for and I tell my friends. Sometimes I just come to chill, eat and drive around; from here (Delhi) those places are close by. I can go to Himachal (Pradesh). Yahaan se direct flight bhi mil jaati hai and yahaan mere friends bhi hai, so kahin bhi nikal jao... When you have your friends, it becomes a chill-out zone,” she says.

Delhi momos are her fav!

If there’s anything that Khan was adamant to do on this Delhi trip, it was definitely to relish momos! “The only thing that comes to my mind when I think of Delhi is the Nizamuddin Dargah and the momos here! Malviya Nagar ke momos are the best! In street food, I love only momos, and I love the ones I get at Malviya Nagar, at a place called Pemas. These momos keep calling me back to Delhi,” she craves, and adds, “In fact I pack momos for my friends as well. If they want anything from Delhi, to eat, I get it for them. At times they want some dishes from a particular restaurant, so I get it packed and take it along for them. And I had this butter chicken at Old Delhi, it was amazing!”

Adaa Khan reveals she wants to explore Old Delhi although her friends have warned her against it. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

‘Really want to go to Chandni Chowk!’

Extremely fond of shopping in the city, she doesn’t get much chance to do that now. Reminiscing those times, she says, “When I used to come earlier, I used to love buying juttis. I also used to buy some lovely Indian kurtis and even the bed sheets from here because are really interesting. I remember how I used to go to Sarojini (Nagar) for those and in GK you get such good footwear!”

Having been warned by her friends about the crowded and narrow bylanes of Old Delhi, Khan is still keen to visit the place. “I’ve never been to Chandni Chowk! I really want to go there, just to see. Everyone has told me not to go there, but I really want to go. I have heard it’s overcrowded and that it’s the oldest place in Delhi. I was seeing this documentary on Chandni Chowk a while ago and was so intrigued just seeing everything and learning about the poets who used to stay there,” she says, sounding super kicked at about the recent revamp of the place: “I saw how they have made it completely new, and I’ve heard a lot about what you get there, a lot of bridal stuff, right? I have heard ki jiski shaadi hone wali hoti hai, who log wahaan zarur jate hain!”

Want to portray Sita Maa in Ramlila

Though Khan has never seen a live Ramlila in Delhi, and has only watched it on TV, ask her which role she would like to pay, and she is quick to reply: “I like Hanuman, but I obviously won’t be able to enact him. So Sita Maa is the role that I would like to play if offered a part in Ramlila... She is the purest Maa. She has gone through a lot. And she even had to give the agnipariksha. I really adore her!”

