Ajaz Khan being taken for medical examination after his arrest in drug case, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. (Photo: Bhushan Koyande)
Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss 7 fame arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after eight hours of interrogation

Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss 7 fame was arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:12 AM IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. He was detained at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.

He was spotted while being taken for medical examination after his arrest.

Ajaz Khan being taken for medical examination after his arrest in drug case. (Photo: Bhushan Koyande)
His name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata, an official said. The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Ajaz in connection with the case.

Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office. He had landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday. While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, he had claimed he was not detained but himself came to meet the officers.

The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter. Last year in April, the actor had been arrested for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech, and violation of prohibitory orders.

In July 2019, he was arrested by the cybercrime police for creating and uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media.

Ajaz, who has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films, first got the public attention when he participated in the seventh season of the reality show Big Boss, and was often seen falling out with fellow contestants using coarse language and rough behaviour.

(With HT and PTI inputs)

