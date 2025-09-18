Amaal Mallik calls Anu Malik ‘evil heart’, recalls his mother being mistreated when she was pregnant: 'I've womb trauma'

Bollywood music composer Amaal Mallik is currently a participant in the television reality show Bigg Boss 19. The singer is often seen talking about his family’s struggles with his friends inside the house. In the latest episode, Amaal recalled how his father, Daboo Malik's family, mistreated his mother. Amaal Mallik talks about his family's struggle in Bigg Boss 19.

Amaal Mallik recalls how his uncle's family left him struggling when he was 7

Amaal was seen talking to his friend Baseer Ali in the house and sharing the struggles of his father Daboo. He began by praising Anu Malik for taking his grandfather Sardar Malik’s legacy forward and revealed that when he made his debut with Sooraj Dooba Hain, Anu Malik came up with a hit like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. He then disclosed how his uncle once called his father for a mock recording and made him record a song that had already been sung by Udit Narayan years earlier.

Amaal called Anu Malik an “evil heart” and revealed that his father never recovered from that betrayal. He also blamed his aunt for his uncle’s changed behaviour, stating that “wives are a big issue”. He further shared why he is always so aggressive, saying, “Juhu used to be flooded with water, and I must have been 7 years old. It is a low-lying area. This family (uncle’s family) saw me outside the gate, struggling, crying, and the water was up to my chest. Their car was parked in front of me and I saw them locking the doors of their car. They left me, just deserted me. There were manholes on the roads. My father’s friend’s wife saw me, took me inside her car and dropped me home. When I was standing, I was waving my hand and I saw my aunt, driver and them inside. They saw me and pressed the door lock. When I returned home and shared the incident, bawaal hogaya ghar par (there was chaos at home). That’s why I’m an aggressive kid.”

Amaal Mallik recalls his mother's struggles

He further recalled his mother’s struggles and said, “People say, I abuse a lot. I have a womb trauma, boss. Meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya (my mother was taunted a lot) when she was pregnant with me. They used to make her work a lot as she was living in a joint family. One day, she just smashed her hand on a cupboard in anger. She went through all this to make us reach where we are today.” Amaal has previously also blamed his uncle Anu Malik for sabotaging his father Daboo Malik’s career.

Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19

In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal Mallik was criticised by Salman Khan for sleeping most of the time and not making a consistent effort in the house. However, the very next week, he became the captain of the house with a majority of votes from the housemates. His captaincy was full of chaos, with housemates, including him, breaking the rules and discussing nominations. He is safe from eviction this week, while Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama are fighting for their survival in the house.