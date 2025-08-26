Amaal Mallik reveals real reason behind cutting ties with his family: ‘Gaane sab main bana raha tha lekin…’

Music composer Amaal Mallik recently made headlines after sharing an emotional note on social media, in which he revealed that he was battling depression and had cut ties with his family. The post, however, was later deleted. Now, during his stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, Amaal has finally opened up about the real reason behind writing that post. Amaal Mallik talked about why he cut ties with his family.

Amaal Mallik reveals real reason behind emotional post about cutting ties with his family

Amaal was seen talking to Zeishan Quadri about his family when he explained why he had shared the note about distancing himself from his loved ones. He said, "Maine ek post daali thi internet par ki main depression main tha, family se ties cut karliye shayad isliye hi bula liya mereko. Ek identity crisis mehsoos hui. Gaane sab main bana raha tha lekin koi mujhe puch nahi raha tha. Apna chota (Armaan Mallik) toh apne bete jaisa hai, uss se koi aisa feeling nahi hai. Mujhe Armaan ne yeh feel bhi nahi karvaya ke ‘main star hu, tu nahi hai (I had put up a post on the internet saying that I was in depression and had cut ties with my family — maybe that’s why they called me. I was going through an identity crisis. I was making all the songs, but no one was asking about me. My younger one, Armaan Malik, is like my son, so there’s no such feeling with him. In fact, Armaan never made me feel like, ‘I am the star and you’re not’)."

He further explained, "Mumma se uss din badi argument hogyi thi (That day I had a big argument with Mumma). It was going on for years, so I finally posted. Mere tweet yaa mere kuch kehne se panga koi Armaan se le raha hai, fir Papa ko kuch bol raha hai. Fir mummy ki upbringing par sawal uth rahe the (Because of my tweet or something I said, people started picking fights with Armaan, then saying things to Papa. After that, questions were being raised about Mumma’s upbringing). So I said, either all three of you change your surname or I will change mine. That’s when the tsunami erupted. Sometimes even the family needs to understand. My dog had passed away, I had gone through a serious breakup – all that turmoil got triggered and rolled into a ball that spilt out on the internet."

What was Amaal Mallik's post?

In March, Amaal had taken to Instagram to open up about battling clinical depression and revealed how his strained relationship with his family had led to emotional turmoil. He wrote, "I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too — but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.”

He also revealed that he had cut ties with his family and clarified that his decision to step back was not driven by anger but was necessary for his personal healing. "From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional," he added.

The post was later deleted, but the revelations caused a stir. His father, Daboo Malik, subsequently admitted to being at fault and confessed to having taken Amaal for granted while giving more importance to his younger son, Armaan Malik.

About Bigg Boss 19

Amaal has already begun winning hearts with his candidness on the show. Alongside him, Bigg Boss 19 features 15 other contestants, including actor Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and comedian Pranit Moore, among others. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar, with new episodes releasing at 9 pm daily, and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.