Aman Gupta says wife grills him about Shark Tank deals, Anupam Mittal jokes Kapil Sharma exposed their lie. Watch

In an ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show, the judges of Shark Tank India were at their candid best. Host Kapil Sharma asked them if they invested their own money or the channel’s.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, said that they put in their own money and joked that his wife Priya Dagar grills him about some of the deals he strikes on Shark Tank India.

“Shaam ko, agar koi galat deal ho jaaye, toh meri wife aake mere se poochti hai, ‘Yeh koi cheez hai khareedne wali? Isme kharch diye tumne? Main yeh bag khareed leti, main woh shopping kar leti. Yeh company mein paise daalne ki kya zaroorat thi?’ (If my wife is unhappy with one of my deals, she comes in the evening and asks me, ‘Is this a thing to buy? This is what you spent money on? I could have gone shopping instead. What was the need to invest in this company?’),” he said.

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, joked that Kapil exposed their lie. “Aapne poll khulwa di aaj. Hum toh ghar pe bol ke aaye the Sony paise deta hai. Badi maar padne wali hai (You have let out our secret. We lied at home that Sony invested the money. We are in deep trouble now),” he laughed.

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs seeking to start or grow their businesses with the help of a panel of business tycoons, who offer their guidance and money in exchange for equity in the company. The first season premiered on Sony Entertainment in December last year and came to an end earlier this month.

The other ‘sharks’ on the show are BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar.

