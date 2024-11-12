Amit Tandon admits he cheated on his wife many times, says it created a crack in his marriage: 'It can't be repaired'

Actor Amit Tandon, best known for his appearances on TV shows Dill Mill Gayye and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently made a startling confession. The actor said that he cheated on his wife Ruby in the past on more than one occasion and how it created a rift between them. (Also read: Amit Tandon accused of using Sidharth Shukla’s death for fame) Amit Tandon and wife Ruby separated in 2017 after ten year of marriage but reconciled two years later

Amit Tandon on his infidelity

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Amit opened up about his career and personal life. While addressing the ups and downs of the relationship, the actor got candid about the lows in his marriage. When the host asked him if he ever cheated, Amit said, "Yes, I did. Now what do I say. Yes, I have had moments where...I am thinking of how to put it respectfully but this has no respect. I let my impulses get the better of me. In that moment, I let parts of my past carry forward. Obviously, kuch waqt to usko kuch pata bhi nahin tha (for some time she had no idea). But eventually, when she got to know, it destroyed her."

The actor said that his infidelity did dent their marriage. "It creates a crack in your relationship, and sometimes it can't be repaired. It just keeps on growing. Fast forwarding, we had a child thinking that bacha hone se sab theek ho jayega (a kid can fix everything). It doesn't," he added.

Amit married Ruby, a dermatologist, in 2007. The two have a daughter, Jinaya. Amit and Ruby separated in 2017 but eventually reconciled in 2019. In the same interview, Amit addressed this reconciliation and said it was needed for their marriage.

Amit Tandon's career

Amit Tandon began his career as a contestant on Indian Idol 1 back in 2004. He made his acting debut in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai the following year before doing small roles in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Saath Nibhana Saathiya. He gained fame in 2008, playing Dr Abhimanyu on Dill Mill Gayye. Amit was last seen in the 2018 TV show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.