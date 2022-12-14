Amitabh Bachchan says he gets ‘very little time’ with Aaradhya due to his work

Amitabh Bachchan has said that his grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a grown up girl and now plays grown up games. He also talked about the games he plays with her, while speaking on his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says days at Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 'are coming to an end')

Speaking on KBC, Amitabh said, “The profession I am in - films - I have to leave my house very early for work when she's in school and when I pack up and return home, she's sleeping. There's very little time that we get together but on Sundays we come together and have loads of fun.”

He added, “She has stopped playing many of those games, now she is a grownup kid. She plays mature games. There is one game - aapne joh bola uska last letter se fir bolna padta hai (The game where we pick last letter of opponent's word and say a word that starts with it). We also play games on the computer. Not video games, but stuff like Tennis, football. That is how we spend time together.”

Young contestant Aayansh then asked Amitabh a few quick questions about his childhood. Amitabh told him that gilli danda was his favourite childhood toy. he also joked that after he grew a beard, he has picked a habit of scratching it. He also said as a kid he would often pick his nose as well. Asked about his favourite reacher, the actor said teachers can never be a favourite as they scold kids.

Earlier this year, Amitabh had opened up about the gifts he gives to his granddaughter when she is upset with him. Spekaing on KBC in September, he had said, “When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates. And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then.”

Amitabh had also shared how he stays connected with her, despite their clashing schedules. “Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time.”

