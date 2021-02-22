Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills
Ankit Siwach is glad that due to streaming platforms, the only thing that works with the audience is a good performance. “The digital era has meant a golden era for artists. Not only actors but everyone involved in film making can finally be creatively satisfied. Actors want to work for OTT as it gives them the freedom which no other medium does. If the product is good, it organically reaches its audience,” says the actor, who will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
Gone are the days when superstars could put on any kind of performance on screen and continue to enjoy larger-than-life popularity, adds Siwach. “The term ‘Star’ is just metaphorical; it does not lift up or push down any skills. Especially today, when everyone owns an app, and everyone is a star. Only if you know your craft, have talent, will you be able to survive at any job,” he says.
Talking about the kind of content he wants to take up on the web, Siwach shares, “I want to be a part of good stories- especially political dramas and thrillers. Schitt’s Creek is one of the finest shows ever made, watch it for a happy time. Leila is another show which is underrated, but it a gem.”
The actor, known for TV shows such as Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Manmohini and Beyhadh 2, says that the web is known for bold scenes and crass language but if the story justifies them, it is fine. He explains. “It is sad that murders, kidnappings, violence, bloodshed are considered cool and we still debate about lovemaking scenes. The script can demand it, but if you decide to be a part of it, you need to be there completely. Bold scenes have been a part of storytelling since centuries, just that they are written or shown differently. They may give you a hint and leave the rest to your imagination, they may show you the details visually, not leaving anything for you to imagine.”
He adds, “Cinema and society feed on each other, times change, everyone evolves. taboos like extramarital affairs, sex, offensive language have been a part of daily lives, but people live in denial, it is important to be open about what the reality is.”
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
