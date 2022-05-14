Ankita Lokhande says long-distance relationship has become more difficult after marriage: 'I want him to be with me'

Ankita Lokhande has said that maintaining a long-distance relationship with her husband Vicky Jain has become difficult since they got married last year. She was speaking on the show Smart Jodi. Ankita and Vicky are one of the celebrity couples on the show. (Also read: Lock Upp: Kangana is shocked at Ankita's secret that even Vicky doesn't know)

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 last year in Mumbai. All the ceremonies, including the pre-wedding rituals, were held in a lavish way.

While speaking on the show, Ankita said, "This long-distance relationship is not everyone's cup of tea frankly. We got married recently but we have been in a long-distance relationship even before it. Vicky stays in Bilaspur. It was fine at first. He would come to meet me for sometime and would return. But since the time we have got married this long-distance relationship has become quite difficult."

"Roz ke aise moments hote hain life ke (There are such moments daily) where I want him to be with me. Main jab raat ko sone jaaun, mere paas mera pati hona chahiye (I want my husband beside me when I go to sleep at night). I just want to lie down on his shoulders. Iski ab itni aaddat hai na mujhe ab. And this is very important. I feel proud because of this bond".

Ankita had spoken about the long-distance relationship in March as well. She had told ETimes, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky." The couple shifted to a new house in March end.

